At CIS Foreign Minister’s Council meeting Armenia will be represented by Deputy FM

At the sitting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council on October 12 Armenia will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan says.

According to the Spokesperson, as early as October 4, Armenia had informed the CIS Executive Committee in writing that the country would be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister.

The comments come after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said Moscow was considering the possibility of holding a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the CIS summit.