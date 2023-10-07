No information about casualties among Armenians in Israel – MFA

There is currently no information about casualties among Armenians as a result of rocket attack on Israel, Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan says.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy in Israel, is in constant contact with the local authorities, Armenian organizations and individuals and will provide additional information as needed,” the Spokesperson said in a Facebook post.

“We are at war,” said Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu, after a surprise Palestinian attack saw hundreds of rockets hit Israel from Gaza.

Dozens of gunmen from the Islamist militant group Hamas appear to have infiltrated southern Israel.

About 545 people have been injured in the attacks, with at least 22 Israelis dead, according to Israeli officials.

The Israeli military says it has begun striking targets in the Gaza Strip in response “to the barrages of rockets.”