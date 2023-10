Emergency supplies from the European Union landed in Yerevan this morning, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič informs.

“To address the most urgent needs of refugees from Nagorno Karabakh in Armenia, we’ve mobilised also EU’s humanitarian stockpiles. This morning, a plane with emergency supplies has landed in Yerevan,” the Commissioner said.

The goods will be quickly handed over to those in need by People in Need Armenia.