USAID delegation in Armenia to assess the needs of people displaced from Nagorno Karabakh

Chief of the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan received the USAID delegation, which included the USAID Deputy Head for Europe and Asia Alex Sokolovsky, USAID Armenia Mission Director John Allelo and USAID Emergency Response Coordinator Mike Lambright.

The delegation is visiting Armenia to assess the needs of our compatriots forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh.

In this context, issues related to the strategic communication implemented by the government of the Republic of Armenia, the reform plan, as well as the needs for quick response were discussed. The institutionalization of the communication system was emphasized on both sides.

The members of the USAID delegation expressed their willingness to provide continuous support to the Armenian government in the field of capacity development, experience exchange, and quick response to the current situation.