MP Philip Lawrence resigns as chair of Canada-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group following aggression against Artsakh

MP Philip Lawrence has resigned as chair of the Canada-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group, following Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the subsequent forced exodus of the indigenous Armenian population, the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) reports.

“We commend Mr. Lawrence’s principled decision and call on all Canadian elected officials to stop engaging with the state of Azerbaijan and its dictatorial regime,” ANCC said.