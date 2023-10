Japan to provide 2 million dollars in emergency grant aid for people fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh

Japan will provide 2 million dollars in emergency grant aid for people fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh.

The aid, including daily necessities, will be delivered through the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

According to the Armenian government, more than 100,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have fled to Armenia since Azerbaijan launched military operations in September.