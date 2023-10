Four patients seriously injured in Nagorno Karabakh fuel depot blast evacuated to French hospitals

Four patients seriously injured in Nagorno Karabakh fuel depot blast have been evacuated to French hospitals, French Embassy in Armenia reports.

“France stands alongside Armenia and the Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Embassy said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“This afternoon, four seriously injured patients from Nagorno-Karabakh were evacuated to French hospitals, in accordance with the commitment made in Yerevan by Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.