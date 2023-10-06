EU stands in full solidarity with Armenia and the Armenian people – Commissioner Janez Lenarčič

I’m here to express the full solidarity of the European Union with Armenia, with Armenian people, and especially with the people displaced from Nagorno Karabakh, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said at a press conference in Yerevan.

“As you know the European Union strongly condemned the latest military operation by Azerbaijani forces against the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh. This military operation has resulted in the displacement of more than 100 000 people,” he said.

The Commissioner assured Armenia and the Armenian people that in this difficult situation they can count on full support from the European Union.

“The European Union has been there immediately after the latest military operation by Azerbaijani forces. We have quickly mobilized more than 5 million euros in humanitarian assistance, and a few days later we have doubled it. So at the moment we have allocated more than 10 million euros of humanitarian aid, primarily destined to help people who were displaced from Karabakh,” Janez Lenarčič noted.

“In addition, we have mobilized the EU stockpile of humanitarian relief items, which will be delivered to Armenia in coming hours,” the Commissioner said.

He highlighted the effective and quick management of the situation by the Armenian authorities at all levels – from the government to the local municipal level and saluted the general people who offered their homes to the displaced people.

He hailed the fact that a number of countries have already responded to Armenia request for assistance and also offered treatment to seriously injured patients. These countries are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Norway.