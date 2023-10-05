Lithuania allocating €350k in humanitarian aid to Armenia

Lithuania is allocating €350k of humanitarian aid to Armenia, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The leaders of the two countries caught up on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Granada.

The security situation in the South Caucasus was discussed.

Caught up with 🇦🇲 PM @NikolPashinyan at the sidelines of #EPC in Granada.



Discussed security situation in the South Caucasus.



🇱🇹 is allocating €350k of humanitarian aid to #Armenia to address the challenge of migrants' influx from #Karabach. pic.twitter.com/uGjyrTUs4g — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) October 5, 2023

Over 100,000 forcibly displaced people arrived in Armenia after a large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 19.