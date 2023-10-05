EU’s Borrell hopes for a meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders in Brussels

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell hopes the authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be able to meet in Brussels.

“It’s a pity that Azerbaijan is not here, it’s a pity that Turkey, the main country that supports Azerbaijan, is not there either. Therefore, we cannot talk here about something as serious as the fact that more than 100 thousand people had to leave their homes,” Borrell said.

According to him, the EU condemns “use of military force to resolve conflicts.” “I hope that meetings between Armenia and Azerbaijan can take place in Brussels, especially in order to prevent the further development of the conflict and politically stabilize Armenia,” Borrell concluded.

A meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and EU was supposed to take place in Spain on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit, but Azerbaijani’s President opted out of talks on Wednesday.