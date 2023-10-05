European Commission outlines further support measures for Armenia

Today at the European Political Community Summit in Granada, President von der Leyen outlined further measures of emergency and long-term support to Armenia.

President von der Leyen said: “The EU stands by Armenia. We are doubling our humanitarian support to alleviate the plight of the 100,000 displaced Karabakh Armenians. And we are channeling more budget support towards the Armenian State. The EU remains fully committed to supporting the negotiations with Azerbaijan and facilitating the dialogue.”

The President made the following announcements: