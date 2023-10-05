EU shocked by Azerbaijan’s decision to use military force against Nagorno Karabakh – Charles Michel

We are shocked by the decision of Azerbaijan to use military force against Nagorno Karabakh, President of the EU Council Charles Michel said upon his arrival at the European Political Community summit in Granada.

Michel said he made it clear in a recent phone call with Azerbaijani President that “he cannot have territorial claims on Armenia,” and demanded that Baku and Yerevan mutually recognize each other’s territorial integrity.

President of the EU Council stressed that the EU will help Armenia overcome the consequences of the military operation started by Azerbaijan.

“On one hand, we need to provide humanitarian assistance. On the other hand, we must take into account the wish of Armenia to strengthen the ties with EU. I’m in favor of this rapprochement between Armenia and EU,” Michel said.

“Two years ago we made a promise to Armenia in terms of investment package with more than 2 billion euros, and we must deliver our support to Armenia,” Michel stated.

He declined to comment on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decision to opt out of a five-party meeting in Granada. “I do not intend to comment publicly, I will tell him directly what I think about it,” Michel stated.