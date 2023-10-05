EU pledges support to Yerevan in solving the humanitarian problems of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Granada.

Issues related to the situation resulting from the forced deportation of Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh, the regional situation and the Armenia-EU cooperation agenda were discussed.

Ursula Von der Leyen noted that the EU is ready to provide the necessary support to Armenia to help solve the humanitarian problems of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. It was noted that the Commissioner for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations will arrive in Armenia to assess further needs.

At the same time, the parties referred to the process of democratic reforms implemented in Armenia and further cooperation in that direction.