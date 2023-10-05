Armenia participates in IFTM TOP RESA 2023 tourism exhibition in Paris

On October 3-5, Armenia participated in the international tourism exhibition IFTM TOP RESA 2023 in Paris, the Tourism Committee informs.

The Tourism Committee of Armenia, along with 12 representatives from the tourism sector, presented Armenia as an attractive tourism destination, introducing guests to tourism products and services of our country, including delicious Armenian sweets and wine presented in the pavilion.

Cooperation opportunities were discussed between the sector representatives of the two countries.

With direct flights from Paris and Lyon to Yerevan, Armenia presents an ideal unexplored destination for the French.