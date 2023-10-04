UK Ambassador to Armenia meets international organizations and displaced people in Goris

UK Ambassador to Armenia John Gallagher visited Goris, Syunik, to learn more about the situation on the ground related to the vulnerable population displaced from Nagorno Karabakh. He met with displaced people currently in Goris to learn first-hand about their needs, as well as with representatives of international organizations such as UNICEF, the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and People in Need, to learn about the support provided to affected people.

On 29 September, the UK announced a £1 million funding to ICRC as it provides life-saving medication, healthcare and other essential support to vulnerable people from Nagorno-Karabakh who face acute humanitarian challenges.

In addition, The Start Fund (to which the UK is a major donor) has allocated £350,000 to support those arriving in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh.

UK Ambassador to Armenia John Gallagher said: “The situation related to the Nagorno-Karabakh events has put a tremendous amount of strain on communities. The financial aid from the UK will help families and give the most vulnerable people vital support. The UK will continue to support Armenia’s resilience, security, and development of economic opportunities for all.”