François-Xavier Bellamy: Will Europe wake up in time before Armenia is attacked?

Member of the European Parliament François-Xavier Bellamy today called out EU leaders for turning a blind eye to the seriousness of the threat in Nagorno-Karabakh, on the doorstep of Europe. Addressing the European parliament today, the MEP called on Europe to wake up before Armenia is attacked.

Below is the full text of the speech by François-Xavier Bellamy at the European Parliament hearing on situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan’s attack and the continuing threats against Armenia:

“So, does the European Commission finally understand what was at stake in Nagorno-Karabakh? Do the leaders of our countries realize that the inaction, the empty words, the “we call on both parties”, the ever new pretexts to always turn a blind eye, that all this has allowed a dictator to subvert international law to our doors, impose a fait accompli that will threaten us tomorrow, and destroy lives?

What will you say to the parents of Nver and Mikael, 10 and 8 years old, shot dead by Azerbaijan? To the families of the hundreds of Armenians killed in a few days in this “anti-terrorist operation”?

Do you know that the Armenian people have lived in Artsakh for two thousand years? Will you allow the borders dictated by Stalin to be re-established everywhere?

Why, why has the slightest beginning of sanction not yet been applied today, after months of inhumane siege?

In the midst of this ethnic cleansing carried out by Aliyev, is buying gas in Baku less sinful than buying it in Moscow? And besides, isn’t it the same gas?

What do you think of the fact that the first measure of Baku was to name the main street of Stepanakert after Enver Pasha, the organizer of the Armenian genocide in 1915? Is this camp still Europe’s “reliable partner”? Does this Europe still remember that it was born precisely so that genocide would never be repeated again? These questions call for answers.

Will the Commission, the Council, the heads of state and government, will Europe wake up in time before Armenia itself is attacked?”