At least 20 dead as Venice bus plunges from bridge

At least 20 people including two children have died after a bus crashed off a flyover near the Italian city of Venice and caught fire, the BBC reports.

The bus broke through a barrier and plunged near railway tracks in the district of Mestre, which is connected to Venice by a bridge.

It had been rented to take tourists between Venice and a campsite in the nearby Marghera district, reports say.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said a “huge tragedy” had taken place.

“An apocalyptic scene, there are no words,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

The incident happened at about 19:45 local time (17:45 GMT) as the bus was reportedly taking tourists back to the campsite.

The cause is not yet known and rescue workers are continuing to work at the scene.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was following developments.

“I express my deepest condolences, my personal and the whole government, for the serious incident that took place in Mestre,” she said.

“Our thoughts go out to the victims and their families and friends.”