Armenian PM says chances were high for signing a document in Granada until Azerbaijan opted out of the meeting

The chances were high for signing a document with Azerbaijan in Granada until this morning, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Q&A session at the National Assembly.

“We believed there was an opportunity to sign a document that would mark a turning point. We were assessing the chances very high until this morning,” PM Pashinyan said.

The comments come after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev opted out of five-party meeting with leaders of Armenia, EU, France and Germany scheduled for October 5.

PM Pashinyan said the Armenian delegation, which will include the Foreign Minister and the Security Council Secretary, will still leave for Granada and will try to present the detailed position of Armenia during meetings on the sidelines of the third summit of the European Political Community.

“We regret that the five-party meeting will not take place, but we do hope that the concept document put on the table will be signed at a convenient time. I’m ready to sign that treaty and regret that tomorrow I will not have an opportunity to declare tomorrow that a very important decision has been made,” PM Pashinyan stated.