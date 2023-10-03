Switzerland allocates CHF 1.5 million for people displaced from Nagorno Karabakh

Switzerland is stepping up its support for civilians in Armenia and the region by releasing almost CHF 1.5 million in funding, to be shared among the main humanitarian actors on the ground.

In less than a week, more than 100,000 people from Nagorno-Karabakh have fled to Armenia and face now challenging humanitarian circumstances. The Armenian authorities are working to host these people in the best possible conditions, particularly in view of the coming winter.



Faced with this emergency, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has decided to release almost CHF 1.5 million to support humanitarian efforts on the ground, of which CHF 500,000 will be allocated to the ICRC. The remainder will be divided among the main UN actors on the ground in the next few days. This additional funding comes on top of the CHF 1 million already granted to the ICRC by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) for its operations in the region in 2023.