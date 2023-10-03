Italy allocates 4 million euros in assistance to the people of Nagorno Karabakh

Italy has allocated 4 million euros to address the rapid increase in humanitarian needs in Nagorno Karabakh and to support the tens of thousands of people who have abandoned their homes to reach Armenia.

In coordination and in agreement with the Vice President of the Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Antonio Tajani, Deputy Minister Edmondo Cirielli has arranged a contribution of 4 million euros in favor of the Red Cross for urgent interventions in favor of the people most affected by the crisis.