Inviolability of borders should be respected: Iran’s Raisi receives Armenia’s top security official

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi received the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan.

During the meeting, the regional security situation was discussed. It was emphasized that the principle of inviolability of borders should be respected and conflicts should be resolved through dialogue.

Referring to the Armenian-Iranian bilateral relations, the continuity of the multi-sector development of these relations was highlighted.

Ebrahim Raisi asked Armen Grigoryan to convey his warm greetings to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.