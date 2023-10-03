Four patients inured in Stepanakert fuel depot blast to be flown to France for further treatment

Four patients seriously injured in fuel depot explosion near Stepanakert will be flown to France for further treatment, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said in Yerevan as she visited the burn victims in Yerevan.

“You can count on our continued support,” Colonna said after the visit, promising that France would treat four victims who would be flown out this weekend.

“I’m honored that our country is your closest, and perhaps most loyal, friend,” she told reporters.

Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said: “This humanitarian support, this human support, is very important.”

An explosion on Stepanakert-Askeran road left hundreds killed and inured. At least 170 bodies and remains have been found at the site of the explosion.