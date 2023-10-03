PoliticsTop

European Parliament discusses the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan’s attack

The European Parliament is discussing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan’s attack and the continuing threats against Armenia.

The Parliament is expected to vote on a relevant resolution on Thursday, October 5.

