European Parliament discusses the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan's attack

Siranush Ghazanchyan
October 3, 2023, 18:53

The European Parliament is discussing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan's attack and the continuing threats against Armenia. The Parliament is expected to vote on a relevant resolution on Thursday, October 5.