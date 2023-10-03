EU should reconsider relations with Azerbaijan, MEP Marina Kaljurand says

The European Union should reconsider its relations with Azerbaijan and make them conditional, Member of the European Parliament Marina Kaljurand said during the discussion on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan’s attack and the continuing threats against Armenia.

“There must be immediate consequences for the Aliyev regime,” she said.

“A year ago President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen was in Baku standing next to President Aliyev and praising Azerbaijan for being EU’s reliable partner. Today the Commission must make it crystal clear that Azerbaijan’s actions – starting from military actions and concluding with forced displacement of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, which de facto constitutes ethnic cleansing, are not acceptable,” Marina Kaljurand stated.

“The High Representative promised a strong response, and we have the leverage. The response should include sanctioning or holding the Azerbaijani authorities responsible, holding negotiations on new EU-Azerbaijan agreement and termination of gas deal,” she stated.

The MEP stressed that today Armenia needs a substantial political and financial support from the EU more than ever before.

“It is time to upgrade CEPA and start discussing visa facilitation regime with Armenia. Armenia should be given a clear European perspective in a longer run,” Marina Kaljurand said.