Armenian FM briefs Greek counterpart on situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s aggression

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with George Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece.

Minister Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the details of the current situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggressive policy and ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh, both the international political and humanitarian components of the situation.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the humanitarian challenges created after the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, and presented the programs implemented by the Government of the Republic of Armenia to address them.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia emphasised the imperative of preventing further use of force by Azerbaijan, excluding any provocations towards the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia and stressed the need for joint steps of international actors in that direction.

Issues of Armenia-EU partnership, as well as cooperation within international organizations were touched upon.