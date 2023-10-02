UN mission visits Nagorno-Karabakh to find as few as 50 to 1,000 Armenians left

As few as 50 to 1,000 ethnic Armenians are reported to be left in Nagorno Karabakh after the exodus of recent days saw more than 100,000 flee, the first UN mission to the region in 30 years reported on Monday.

“The mission was struck by the sudden manner in which the local population left their homes and the suffering the experience must have caused,” the UN team said in a statement after the visit.

“The team heard from interlocutors that between 50 and 1,000 ethnic Armenians remain in the Karabakh region,” the mission said.

During their visit, the UN team travelled to Stepanakert. The mission also followed the Lachin road, a route taken by over 100,000 ethnic Armenians in recent days. They did not encounter civilian vehicles heading towards Armenia.

The team said that “it is difficult to determine at this stage whether the local population intends to return,” from the conversations they were able to have.