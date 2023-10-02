EU Commissioner for Crisis Management will travel to Armenia to assess the needs of people displaced from Nagorno Karabakh

Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, in charge of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, will travel to Armenia to assess the needs of displaced persons from Nagorno Karabakh.

“The EU stands with Armenia in assisting displaced people, “I told” President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on phone.

“We have activated the Civil Protection Mechanism and mobilized humanitarian aid worth €5.2 million. Commissioner Janez Lenarcic will travel to assess further needs on Friday.” von der Leyen said after the phone conversation.