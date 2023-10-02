Armenian soldier killed, two others wounded as Azerbaijani forces target military vehicle – MoD

Serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces Aram Kocharyan was killed, two others were wounded as Azerbaijani forces targeted a vehicle of the Ministry of Defense transporting food for the military personnel on duty at Armenian combat positions near Kut, Gegharkunik province.

The Azerbaijani forces tried to target the ambulance as well in gross violation of international humanitarian law, the Armenian Defense Ministry says.

The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia shares the sorrow of the loss and expresses condolences to the Aram Kocharyan’s family, relatives, and fellows-in-arms.

The lives of the wounded servicemen are not in danger. They were taken to a military hospital.