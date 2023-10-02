Armenian PM, EU Ambassador discuss bilateral agenda

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos.

The Prime Minister congratulated Mr. Maragos on his appointment to the new position and wished him success in his future activities. Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to Armenia-EU cooperation in various directions, especially in the context of advancing the democratic reforms implemented in our country. Nikol Pashinyan added that the comprehensive reform agenda of the Government is being successfully implemented, including with the support of the EU. The Prime Minister emphasized the need to give a new impetus to the projects planned by EU’s $2.6 billion investment package for Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that for overcoming the situation created in Armenia as a result of the forced deportation of our compatriots from Nagorno Karabakh, international assistance is also expected.

The interlocutors discussed various issues on the Armenia-EU cooperation agenda.