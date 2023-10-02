Armenian FM appreciates the willingness of Cyprus to support forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the delegation of the House of Representatives of Cyprus led by Harris Georgiades, the Chairperson of the Interparliamentary Committee on cooperation with the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed issues on regional security. Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that as a result of Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions, including the large-scale military attack of September 19, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh were forced to leave their homeland and were subjected to ethnic cleansing. The Foreign Minister reminded that the Armenian side has repeatedly signaled about the rapidly deteriorating situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, including in the framework of the UN Security Council and General Assembly. Nevertheless, the international community, in particular the UN and the main actors did not undertake timely and targeted actions to prevent this catastrophe from happening.

Touching upon the position of Cyprus on this issue, Minister Mirzoyan highly appreciated the principled approach and the adoption of resolutions by the Parliament of Cyprus, as well as the willingness of Cyprus to support forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh․

The sides emphasized that the current situation shows that political statements are not enough and concrete steps are needed to exclude the use of force or the threat of force and provocations towards the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia.

The interlocutors touched upon the issues of cooperation between the two countries, including through the parliaments in various formats and on multilateral platforms. They commended the comprehensive bilateral agenda formed between Armenia and Cyprus and the expanding cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan also congratulated the Cypriot parliamentarians on the Independence Day of Cyprus, wishing all the best to the friendly people and Government of Cyprus.