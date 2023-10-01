French FM to visit Armenia on October 3

Ms. Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, will take a second trip to Armenia on October 3, after that of April 28. She will be received by the Prime Minister, Mr. Nikol Pashinian. She will then visit with her counterpart, Mr. Ararat Mirzoyan, the Armenians who fled Nagorno-Karabakh after the military offensive launched by Azerbaijan on September 19 and nine months of illegal blockade.

The Minister will reiterate France’s commitment to stand by Armenia. She will reaffirm France’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia and its extreme vigilance regarding respect for these. She will study with the Armenian authorities the concrete modalities of strengthening the cooperation in all areas.