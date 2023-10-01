SocietyTop

100,483 forcibly displaced people from Nagorno Karabakh have arrived in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 1, 2023, 12:34
Photo by David Ghahramanyan

As of 12:00, October 1, 100,483 forcibly displaced people from Nagorno Karabakh have arrived in Armenia, Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan told a press conference today,

She said 45,516 people have been accommodated by the government in different provinces.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan said the displaced persons can receive the one-time payments in the amount of 100,000 AMD starting Monday.

As announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, they will also receive money to cover the housing and utility costs.

