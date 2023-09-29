Senator Jack Reed calls on Biden to hold Azerbaijan accountable for ethnically cleansing Artsakh Armenians

Senator Jack Reed calls on President Joe Biden to hold Azerbaijan accountable for ethnically cleansing Artsakh’s 120,000 indigenous Christian Armenians.

What’s happening in Nagorno Karabakh is a tragedy unfolding before our eyes, the Senator said, noting that tens of thousand of Armenians have already fled Nagorno Karabakh and the numbers are expected to grow.

We cannot sit idly by while a nation defies the world, has territorial aspirations and pursues a systematic policy of ethnic cleansing, he said.