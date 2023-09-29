Henrikh Mkhitrayan calls for release of Ruben Vardanyan and other Armenians detained by Azerbaijan

Former Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined the call to release Ruben Vardanyan and all other Armenians detained in Azerbaijan.

“I join my fellow Armenians in demanding the safe release of Ruben Vardanyan and all other Armenians detained in Azerbaijan. As tens of thousands of families are fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh for safe refuge to Armenia, detention is becoming an alarming trend,” Mkhitaryan said on social media.

“Ruben Vardanyan stands out as an outspoken advocate for peace not only in our region but in the world. He is a world known philanthropist, businessman and co-founder of the Aurora Prize humanitarian initiative which advocates for peacebuilding and provides people around the world with education and healthcare,” he said.