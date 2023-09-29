Essential for UN mission to access Nagorno Karabakh within the next days – EU

It is essential that a UN mission can access Nagorno Karabakh within the next days, Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement.

“A mass exodus of Karabakh Armenians is currently taking place, as a result of Azerbaijan’s military operation of 19 and 20 September and of the previous months-long blockage of the Lachin corridor. People are fleeing their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh and are finding refuge in Armenia,” Stano stated.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring continuous unimpeded humanitarian support to those who are still in need in Karabakh, as well as to those who have left.

“The European Union supports the work of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which is facilitating the urgent evacuation of wounded people as well as patients, and the provision of emergency assistance on the ground,” the Spokesperson said.

The European Commission announced an additional package of humanitarian aid of EUR 5M to assist people displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and those who find themselves in a vulnerable situation inside Karabakh. The EU and its Member States stand ready to provide additional humanitarian assistance.

“Azerbaijan bears the responsibility to ensure the rights and security of the Karabakh Armenians, including their right to live in their homes in dignity without intimidation and discrimination, as well as the right to return for those displaced. It is essential that a UN mission can access the territory within the next days,” Stano said.

“The European Union has taken note of the announced launch of a process of registration of Armenian residents through a dedicated portal by the Azerbaijani authorities. The EU will continue following closely the developments on the ground,” he concluded.