Armenian Parliament Speaker talks to young people protesting against Azerbaijan and Turkey in Dublin

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan met with Armenian and Irish young people protesting against Turkey and Azerbaijan during the ongoing session of the European Conference of the Presidents of the Parliaments of the Council of Europe in Dublin.

The protesters chanted “Shame on Azerbaijan,” “Turkey and Azerbaijan are genocidal,” “Stop the genocide,” “We are with the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

During a conversation with Alen Simonyan, they emphasized that they are stand by the Armenian government and the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The young people expressed their support to Armenian forced to flee Nagorno Karabakh, stating that they want to attract the attention of the presidents of parliament representing the international community.