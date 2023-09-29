170 bodies and remains found at the site of fuel depot blast in Artsakh

A total of 170 bodies and remains have been found at the site of explosion of fuel depot in Artsakh, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh reports.

The remains were taken to the Bureau of Forensic Examination, while personal belongings were taken to the operational headquarters.

The remains will be transported to the Republic of Armenia for DNA identification. The search works at the site continue.

A fuel depot explosion near Stepanakert-Askeran highway on September 25 left many killed and hundreds injured. 349 patients were transferred from Artsakh to medical institutions in Armenia, most of them are in serious condition.