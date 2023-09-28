We cannot allow humanitarian catastrophe and ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh – MEP Rasa Juknevičienė

We cannot allow a humanitarian catastrophe and ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh, Member of the European Parliament Rasa Juknevičienė said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. The protection and rights of the Armenians of N. Karabakh are paramount,” she said.

“The EU should extend EUMA’s mandate and Azerbaijan should allow the EU Monitoring Mission on their side of the border. At the same time, the EU must fully support a European future of Armenia, if Armenians wish it. We look forward to seeing President Pashinyan in Brussels,” the MEP said.