MEPs set to condemn Azerbaijan’s latest unjustified attack on Nagorno-Karabakh

On Tuesday, October 3, the European Parliament will debate the dire situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, following Azerbaijan’s recent military aggression.

Azerbaijan’s latest offensive against Nagorno-Karabakh on 19 September saw Baku regain military control of the region and has resulted in a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians from their homes. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has also warned of ethnic cleansing in the area, despite Azeri public reassurances that any ethnic Armenians choosing to stay in Nagorno-Karabakh will be treated as equal citizens of Azerbaijan.

The vote on the resolution is expected on October 5.