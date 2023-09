The Government of Armenia will allocate AMD 100,000 to all forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno Karaabkh that have arrived in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informs.

“For the urgent needs of our brothers and sisters forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh, we will allocate 100 thousand drams from the state budget to everyone, regardless of age,” PM Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.



Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan will present the details during an interview later today.