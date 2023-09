The EU watches as Azerbaijan achieves its goal of ethnic cleansing, Chairman of the German Bundestag’s Foreign Relations Committee Michael Roth says.

“While the EU is still discussing an observer mission, facts are being created in Nagorno-Karabakh. The ethnic Armenians are fleeing to Armenia. Nagorno-Karabakh will soon be “Armenian-free”. The EU watches as Azerbaijan achieves the goal of “ethnic cleansing,” Roth said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).