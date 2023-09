CEC approves composition of Yerevan City Council

The Central Electoral Commission has approved the composition of the Yerevan City Council.

None of the 14 forces participating in the elections, appealed the results of the vote in the court.

Five forces will be represented in the City Council. The Civil Contract Party will thus have 24 seats, the National Progress Party and the Mother Armenia Alliance will hold 14 and 12 seats, respectively. The Republic Party and the Public Voice Party will have 8 and 7 seats, respectively.

Civil Contract Party

Tigran Avinyan Armen Pambukhchyan Nuard Vardanyan Levon Hovhannisyan Suren Grigoryan Armen Galjyan Arthur Ispiryan Diana Kerobyan Alexander Badalyan Tatev Hovakimyan Marat Tokhyan Hayk Mirzoyan Vladimir Kirakosyan Arman Babajanyan Zaruhi Aghajanyan Arman Harutyunyan Narek Manukyan Natalya Sinoryan Aram Azatyan Kamsar Babinyan Lusine Gevorgyan Hakob Balayan Kima Abrahamyan Lusine Sargsyan

National Progress Party

Hayk Hrachya Hayk Grigoryan Isabella Abgaryan Grigory Yeritsyan Kristina Vardanyan Pedro Zarokyan Iosif Kubatyan Samvel Melikyan Araxi Dilanyan Aram Torosyan Robert Tsovyan Narine Aramyan Tigran Petrosyan Seda Ter-Minasyan

Mother Armenia Alliance

Andranik Tevanyan Zaruhi Postanjyan Manuk Sukiasyan Samvel Haroyan Dustrik Mkhitaryan Mesrop Manukyan Samvel Hakobyan Adriene Avagyan Tatul Petrosyan Sonna Aghekyan Gevorg Stepanyan Narine Hayrapetyan

Republic Party

Artak Zeynalyan Sargis Madatyan Ani Khachatryan Tigran Ter-Margaryan Romik Mkhitaryan Gohar Baldryan Hayk Sahakyan Nelli GHaedyan

Public Voice Party