Armenian parliamentary panel approves ratification of the Rome Statute

The Armenian National Assembly’s Standing Committee on State-Legal Issues has discussed and approved the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The issue will now be forwarded for consideration at the upcoming plenary sitting of the Parliament.

“If ratified, the Rome Statute will enter into force within 60 days,” said Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Representative of the Republic of Armenia for International Legal Matters, presenting the project.

Speaking to reporters after the sitting, Kirakosyan said Armenia has offered Russia to sign a bilateral agreement for a legal solution related to the Rome Statute.

“We offered the Russian Federation to conclude a bilateral agreement so that if the Rome Statute is ratified by Armenia, Russia’s fears be dispelled,” he said.

According to Kirakosyan, even if the Russian side refuses to sign the agreement, talk “about the possible arrest of the President of the Russian Federation in the event of his visit to Armenia is unreasonable.”



“Leaders of countries have immunity,” he added.

In March 2023 the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.