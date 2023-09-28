Armenia elected to IAEA Board of Governors

Armenia has been elected to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with an overwhelming support of Member States.

Eleven countries have been newly elected to serve on the 35-member IAEA Board for the 2023–2024 period. The election took place on Thursday, 28 September, at the plenary session of the 67th IAEA General Conference.

“We are committed to contributing to advancement of IAEA priorities for use of nuclear science and technology for peace and development,” Armenia’s Representative to the Agency Armen Papikyan said, addressing the conference.

The newly elected Board members are the following: Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Netherlands, Paraguay, Spain, and Ukraine.

For the 2023–2024 period, the new composition of the 35-member IAEA Board will be as follows: Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Republic of Korea, Namibia, Netherlands, Paraguay, Qatar, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Türkiye, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, United States of America, Uruguay, and Ukraine.

The Board of Governors is one of the two policy-making bodies of the IAEA, along with the annual General Conference of IAEA Member States.