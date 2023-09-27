Ruben Vadanyan arrested by Azerbaijani authorities, his wife confirms

Artsakh’s Former Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan has been arrested when crossing the Lachin corridor, his wife Veronika Zonabend has confirmed.

“My husband, Ruben Vardanyan, the philanthropist, businessman, and former Minister of State of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was arrested and detained by the Azerbaijani authorities at the border this morning as he tried to leave with thousands of Armenians,” she said in a statement.

“Ruben has stood with the Artsakh people during the 10-month blockade and has suffered with them in their struggle for survival. I ask for your prayers and support for my husband’s safe release,” Zonabend added.