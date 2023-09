Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with leaders of extra-parliamentary political forces.

Attending the meeting were Aram Sargsyan, chairman of the Republic Party, Levon Shirinyan, chairman of the Christian Democratic Party of Armenia, Mher Terteryan, chairman of the United Homeland Party, Tigran Khzmalyan, chairman of the European Party of Armenia, and Tigran Arzakantsyan, chairman of the Strength of the Homeland Party.