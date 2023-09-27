France will open consulate in Armenia’s Syunik, provide 7 million euros for Nagorno Karabakh

France will open a consular office in Armenia’s southern province of Syunik and allocate additional aid of 7 million euros to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said during a Q&A session in the Parliament.

“No country, not a single one, helps Armenia as much as we do,” she said, adding that all UN Security Council meetings have been held at the initiative of France.

“Similarly, an observation mission was deployed in Armenia at the initiative of France. All this is also true on a humanitarian level. Since the beginning of the year, our ministry has allocated more than 5 million euros to the Armenian population of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. I have decided, taking into account the events of recent days, to further increase this aid by an additional 7 million euros,” she declared.

The French Minister of Foreign Affairs also stressed that France had strengthened its relations with Armenia in the field of defense.

“The defense attaché will be present at the French embassy in Yerevan. Then, we will soon open a consular office in Syunik province, near the border. So, I think these are tangible proofs that France stands firmly alongside Armenia,” she said.

France needs increased support to preserve Armenia’s territorial integrity and protect displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh, Catherine Colonna said.

“France will take initiatives in the coming days […] at the national level, at the bilateral level with Armenia, at the United Nations as a permanent member of the Security Council and within the European Union,” said she added.

Colonna also suggested that France seeks greater commitment from the EU and the international community as a whole.

“Alongside France, I hope that we will have Europe: more than ever, it must take note of this reality, act with us for the territorial integrity of Armenia” and “preserve the right of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to live in peace.”