“My heart goes out to the victims of the tragic fuel depot explosion just outside Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh! EU must work on the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected families. All aid must reach Nagorno Karabakh swiftly and with unhindered passage!” he said.