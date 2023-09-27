Armenia requests ECtHR to oblige Azerbaijan to provide information about Ruben Vardanyan

Armenia has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) with a demand to oblige the Azerbaijani authorities to provide information about the whereabouts and condition of Artsakh’s former Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan, who was detained earlier today en route to Armenia.

Press Service of the Office of Armenia’s Representative for International Legal Matters confirmed the news to Public Radio of Armenia.

“The Armenian side demanded that the ECHR oblige Baku to provide information about where Vardanyan was taken and in what condition he is now,” the press service noted.

Ruben Vardanyan was arrested by the Azerbaijani authorities this morning as he tried to leave Artsakh with thousands of Armenians.