The Holy See urges dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the support of international community

The Holy See urges dialogue and negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, with the support of the international community, which will favor a sustainable agreement, as soon as possible, thus ending the humanitarian crisis and resolving the dramatic situation in Nagorno Karabakh, Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See, H.E. Paul Richard Gallagher, said in an address to the 78th session of the UN general Assembly.

He expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the explosion at a petrol station near the city of Stepanakert.